Anpario (LON:ANP) Sets New 12-Month High at $284.03

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.03 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 284.03 ($3.63), with a volume of 125648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.34) price target on shares of Anpario in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Anpario Stock Up 6.6 %

Anpario Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 8,461.54%.

Insider Activity at Anpario

In related news, insider Tim Pollock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £9,400 ($12,005.11). 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

