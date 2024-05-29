ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $328.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.34. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.