APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.90

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2927398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

APA Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

