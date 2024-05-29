Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.30 and last traded at $101.61. 188,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,667,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

