Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $40.86 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,527 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of DoubleVerify worth $40,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.0 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

