Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $81.46 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,091 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $81,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.