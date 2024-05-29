Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $48,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 606,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,897,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $270.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.87.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

