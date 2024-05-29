Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,831,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,795 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $44,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter worth about $736,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Ermenegildo Zegna Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.