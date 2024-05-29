Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $51,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $628,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 794,626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 533,590 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

