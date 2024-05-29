Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 109,525 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,165,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $63,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,022,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 27.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 901,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 193,204 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,268,600 shares of company stock valued at $274,986,956. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

