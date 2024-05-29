Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 34,070 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,070 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $54,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.