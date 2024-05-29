Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,214 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Howmet Aerospace worth $59,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.