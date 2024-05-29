ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declares Dividend of $0.36

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3571 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
ATCO Stock Down 1.1 %
ACLLF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331. ATCO has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.
About ATCO
