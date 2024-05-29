Atlanticus Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Atlanticus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.
Atlanticus Company Profile
