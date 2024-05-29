Atlanticus Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

