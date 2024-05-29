Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.65

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $19.16. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 64,300 shares changing hands.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

