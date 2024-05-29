Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.30 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.86 or 0.00011616 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $60.30 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009601 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,645.76 or 0.99981308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00111263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,269,621 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,257,308.3937539 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.90345841 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 455 active market(s) with $45,969,670.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

