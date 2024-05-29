Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Axonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AXNX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Axonics Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 637.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 154,149 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,211,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.