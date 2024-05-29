Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of AXNX opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78 and a beta of 0.60.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
