B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cool in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Cool’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Cool Price Performance

Shares of CLCO stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Cool has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cool Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cool by 114.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cool by 216.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

