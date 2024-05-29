B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.82 and traded as high as C$3.92. B2Gold shares last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 1,406,555 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -440.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$339,846.75. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Insiders sold 205,874 shares of company stock valued at $789,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

