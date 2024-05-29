Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$53.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$41.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.

In other news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Insiders bought 11,900 shares of company stock worth $469,230 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

