Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.85

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.85 and traded as high as $59.14. Banco Macro shares last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 305,200 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $261,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $348,000.
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
