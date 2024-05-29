Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 347.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 381,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 72,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,950,086. The firm has a market cap of $302.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.