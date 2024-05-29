Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $54.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.25.
About Bank of Georgia Group
