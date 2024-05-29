Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.74.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BNS traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.85. 1,672,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.