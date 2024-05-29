Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Barings Corporate Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

