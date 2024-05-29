Barings Participation Investors (MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 14th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:MPV opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.42.
About Barings Participation Investors
