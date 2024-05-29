Barksdale Resources Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barksdale Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Barksdale Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barksdale Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Barksdale Resources stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Barksdale Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

