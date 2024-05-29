Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for VerifyMe in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
VerifyMe Trading Down 8.0 %
VRME opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VerifyMe
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.