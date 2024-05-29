Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 68.1% in May

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

BCEKF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 144,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

