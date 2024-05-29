Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $174.61

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $174.61 and traded as high as $195.47. Biglari shares last traded at $194.71, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Biglari Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.73 per share, with a total value of $279,519.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,925,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,064. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Biglari by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

