BioCardia’s (BCDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BioCardia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 180,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

BioCardia’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 30th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

