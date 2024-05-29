BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 15th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
BioSyent Trading Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.14.
BioSyent Company Profile
