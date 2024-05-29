BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 15th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

BioSyent Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

