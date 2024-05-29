Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.43

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.43 and traded as high as C$21.82. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$21.36, with a volume of 59,403 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

