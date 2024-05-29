Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00038960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.