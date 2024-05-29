Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $93,772.69 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.36199879 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $100,867.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars.

