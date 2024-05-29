Bitcoiva Tops One Day Trading Volume of $619,381.76 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $8.72 or 0.00012929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $139.92 million and approximately $619,381.76 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,466.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.00692756 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00092393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.72179775 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $694,407.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

