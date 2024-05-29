Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.20).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Up 4.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.19.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
