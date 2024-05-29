BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 516.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 82,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,072. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
