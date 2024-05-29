Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 338.8% in May

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 338.8% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,139. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 151,969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,110,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 147,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

