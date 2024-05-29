Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the April 30th total of 612,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of BSFC stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 149,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,987. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 344.42%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

