Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $112.84 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $112.84 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,420,459 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

