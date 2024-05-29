BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF stock traded up 0.06 on Wednesday, hitting 28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. The company has a 50 day moving average of 29.06. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of 27.09 and a twelve month high of 29.98.

