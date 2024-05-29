BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
ZPS traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.98. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.00. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$11.67 and a one year high of C$12.11.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.