Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.72. 94,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.39. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $500.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,179. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

