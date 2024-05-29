Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $364.98. 1,667,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.11 and a 200-day moving average of $386.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

