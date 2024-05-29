Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. 5,217,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.