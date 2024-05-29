Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $166,646,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 605,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after buying an additional 497,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after buying an additional 490,907 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 770,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.35 and a beta of 1.18. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Neogen’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

