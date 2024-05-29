Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,285,000 after acquiring an additional 363,402 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.