Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 242,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 63,146 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 816,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

