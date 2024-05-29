Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. 132,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

